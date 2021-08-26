Adult ESL Classes - Join us for virtual English classes!

Two beginner to intermediate level classes offered weekly. Each class is limited to 10 participants and a waitlist will be available once classes are full. Course materials may be picked up from the Hoover Public Library or emailed to you on a weekly basis. Registration is required and repeat "no shows" may be skipped in future classes. Class times are 10:00 am and 6:30 pm.

For questions, please email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840.