AEIVA and Department of Music Present Chamber Music @ AEIVA

Join us for a free concert of chamber music, thoughtfully curated in response to artworks on display at AEIVA, and performed by some of Alabama’s top musicians on Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET!

“Chamber Music @ AEIVA” is a free concert series that aims to present quality chamber music in an engaging, inviting environment. The series offers semesterly concerts that connect music with the art on display at the Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA). Past performers have included UAB faculty and Alabama Symphony members, and music has ranged from Dvorak and Ravel to world premieres by regional composers. The series was founded in 2015 and is co-sponsored by the UAB Department of Music and AEIVA.

TICKET INFORMATION

This event is FREE and open to the public