AEIVA Presents: 2022 Alabama Triennial
to
Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Join us for the inaugural launch of this exciting recurring exhibition showcasing some of Alabama’s best and brightest contemporary artists. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include:
Tony Bingham
Jillian Marie Browning
Annie Kammerer Butrus
Tameca Cole
Derek Cracco
Lauren Frances Evans
Steven Mark Finley Jr.
Sydney A Foster
Roscoe Hall
Chintia Kirana
Jonathan Lanier
Jasper Lee
Erin LeAnn Mitchell
Lily Reeves
Missy Roll
Lily Ahree Siegel