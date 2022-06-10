AEIVA Presents: 2022 Alabama Triennial

Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Join us for the inaugural launch of this exciting recurring exhibition showcasing some of Alabama’s best and brightest contemporary artists. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include:

Tony Bingham

Jillian Marie Browning

Annie Kammerer Butrus

Tameca Cole

Derek Cracco

Lauren Frances Evans

Steven Mark Finley Jr.

Sydney A Foster

Roscoe Hall

Chintia Kirana

Jonathan Lanier

Jasper Lee

Erin LeAnn Mitchell

Lily Reeves

Missy Roll

Lily Ahree Siegel

Info

