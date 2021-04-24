Alabama Ballet Presents Romeo and Juliet

Choreographed by Roger VanFleteren, Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer of Alabama Ballet, Romeo & Juliet is an all-time favorite classical ballet based on Shakespeare’s tragedy. The ballet is known for its breathless pas de deux, dramatic emotions, and tragic tale. Faithful to Shakespeare’s original text, the ballet follows the fate of the star-crossed lovers from their first meeting to their untimely, tragic deaths. The tale is full of secrets, passion, and eternal love. Romeo & Juliet is likely the world’s best-known love story, and the ballet version of the tragic tale is set to Prokofiev’s dramatic score, widely recognized as a masterpiece of 20th-century music. Tickets go on sale on March 10th. Sponsored by: The Hugh Kaul Foundation and EBSCO Industires, Inc.

