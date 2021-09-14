Why Alabama is a Biodiversity Superstar (and Why it Matters) - ONLINE

Listen to Dr. R. Scot Duncan discuss Alabama's natural biodiversity on Zoom.

Dr. Duncan will talk about why Alabama ranks fourth in the nation for biodiversity and why that ranking is so important to our state.

Registration is not required. Sign up to receive an email with a link to the Zoom program. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Zoom Room 2

AGE GROUP: Adults