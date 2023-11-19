Alabama Civic Chorale’s 76th Presentation of Handel’s Messiah

Known as one of Alabama’s most treasured traditions, the Alabama Civic Chorale is back to help you get in the holiday spirit! For their 76th annual presentation of the masterpiece, Handel’s Messiah will be performed on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover, Ala. Accompanied by members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, this event is a wonderful way to begin the holiday season. Bring your friends and family to join in on the fun! The performance is free and childcare is provided. Early arrival is recommended for seating.

Recognized as one of the oldest in America, the 76th annual presentation of Handel’s Messiah is a show that shouldn’t be missed! Guests are invited to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Alabama Civic Chorale’s community partner, Grace Klein, to help feed the less fortunate in the Birmingham community. Donations are also encouraged to continue to support the mission of the Alabama Civic Chorale.

Beginning in 1949, the mission of the ACC has been to offer Fine Arts to our city, state and nation through music and community service. Members participate in the non-auditioned chorus through rehearsals, and involvement within the group, making the presentation a gift to others.

For more information, visit www.alabamacivicchorale.com.