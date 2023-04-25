Alzheimer's Association Presents: Dementia Conversations

Learn tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss.

When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms