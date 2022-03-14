Animal Portrait Blocks with Susan Shoemaker
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Animal Portrait Blocks In this class Susan will share the techniques she uses to draw animal portraits on 4x4 canvas. The class will involve sketching, building up color & texture with color pencil and painting with acrylics. Class suitable for beginners or experienced artists looking to explore a different medium. Using a photo as a reference for your subject is encouraged - bring your own or use one provided by the instructor. FREE! Adults only. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms