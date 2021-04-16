April Murder Mystery Dinner Event at Birmingham’s Historic Arlington House w/optional haunts tour

Back by Popular Demand the Southern Ghost Girls Tours Tours and Arlington Historic Home bring you April Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Event and optional ghosts of spirits past haunt at the amazingly beautiful mansion 2 nights only in April.

April Murder Mystery Event for 2 nights only. Fun and Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner with Optional Ghosts & Spirits of the Past and Haunts Walk of the Mansion and Grounds After Dinner and once the mystery is solved! You’ll actively participate in the clue based mystery game. Very easy and fun! Explore the beautiful Mansion and it’s collection of historic antiques and artifacts by candlelight after dark! All of this excitement is brought to you by the TV Paranormal Investigators Lesley Ann Hyde and The Southern Ghost Girls as seen on A & E’s Truth or Legends in Your Hometown and Arlington 1840’s Historic House in Birmingham! Fun Party Atmosphere as you participate in the Murder Mystery Dinner. You will enjoy Dinner prepared by Chef Matthew Murphee . After the Murder Mystery Dinner , if you like, you will Get to Participate in an Exclusive Ghost & Spirits of the Past Hunt of the beautiful Mansion and Grounds as you use state of the art paranormal Investigation equipment! This is a One of a Kind I Event that you Do not want to miss. Perfect for Friends Night Out, Date Night, Game Night , Family Night, Birthdays, Office Parties and Team Building or just to celebrate the Season! The Price of your Ticket includes Dinner , Interacting in the Murder Mystery and Tour of the Home and Ghost & Spirits of the Past Hunt . You do not have to participate in the Ghost Hunt if you do not want to or must leave. Weather Permitting we will try to do some of the Event Outside .