No Arms, No Legs, No Problem!

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Greater Birmingham chapter of OLLI @ UA presents a free program entitled “No Arms, No Legs, No Problem.” Bob Lujano contracted a rare form of meningitis, and all four limbs had to be amputated. Lujano’s goal became to live a life of independence like everyone else. Bob tells his story of how being excluded led to discovering the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle for all people, especially persons with disabilities. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of OLLI classes.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, Library
205-348-6482
to
Google Calendar - No Arms, No Legs, No Problem! - 2023-01-18 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - No Arms, No Legs, No Problem! - 2023-01-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - No Arms, No Legs, No Problem! - 2023-01-18 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - No Arms, No Legs, No Problem! - 2023-01-18 13:00:00 ical