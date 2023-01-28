Art Exhibit: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll - Official Opening

to

East Village Arts 7611 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, Alabama 35206

The History of Birmingham Rock & Roll art exhibit is opening this month.

Local artist Craig Legg has created an extensive collection of art pieces celebrating the history of Birmingham Rock & Roll from the 1950s to now. There will be more than 300 paintings on display covering Players, Bands, Venues, Radio, Deejays, Concerts and more.

The "Official Opening" for Legg's art exhibit will be Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1-5 p.m. at East Village Arts in East Lake.

Info

East Village Arts 7611 1st Ave. N., Birmingham, Alabama 35206
Art & Exhibitions, events
to
Google Calendar - Art Exhibit: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll - Official Opening - 2023-01-28 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibit: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll - Official Opening - 2023-01-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Exhibit: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll - Official Opening - 2023-01-28 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Exhibit: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll - Official Opening - 2023-01-28 13:00:00 ical