ArtPlay Family Day: Tea Party

Is there anything better than a tea party in the spring? Join us on Saturday, April 30 from 1-3 pm at the beautiful Victorian ArtPlay house for a tea party!

Come play games in the gardens with live music while tasting different types of teas! We’ll also have colorful arts projects as well as storytime to entertain the whole family.

Make sure you stick around when characters from Alice’s Even Bigger Tea Party come to say ‘hello’!