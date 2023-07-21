Asbury United Methodist Church's Memory Cafe

Asbury United Methodist Church is hosting a free Memory Café: a safe space for those living with a dementia-related diagnosis and their caregivers on Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held on Asbury’s campus in the Anchor Community Respite Ministry space. Anchor provides fellowship and stimulation to people who are living with memory loss due to dementia or stroke.

Anchor operates every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Asbury’s United Methodist Church’s campus (6690 Cahaba Valley Road Birmingham, AL 35242).