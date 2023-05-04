B.Home Living Mixer
Cahaba Brewing 4500 5th Ave S Building C, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Networking galore during Small Business Week! The City of Birmingham is excited to continue this great week of FREE events by teaming up with B.Home for a fun night of networking at Cahaba Brewing Company! Bring business cards and join us on Thursday, May 4 from 7:00 - 10:00 PM! P.S. - The first 50 guests will receive a free beer with a drink ticket!
