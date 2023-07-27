Back to School Supplies Drive

Mark your calendars for these upcoming Birmingham Zoo events.

August 12 | Fairytales and Frogs Day - Included in general admission

September 23 | Oktoberfest*

October 5 | Zoo Gala, Flamingo Flamboyance*

Last 3 weekends of October | Hoots and Howls – Candy Trail Wristband required for anyone who wants to participate in Candy Trail

Trick or Treating Starting in November 2023 | Glow Wild, Holiday Animal Lantern event*