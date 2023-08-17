Basic Word (2 Parts)

This class is designed to introduce you to Microsoft Word, a word processing application. It covers an introduction to the application and how to perform common tasks through the use of menus and tool bars. The class includes a demonstration of the application and its basic features, along with guidance on how to maneuver through the menus and tool bars. Includes step-by-step instructions on sentence and paragraph formatting, setting tabs, creating tables, setting margins, and printing documents. The class is free of charge and designed for all library users new to personal computing.

Registration opens July 21. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7747 for more information.

Location: Training Center