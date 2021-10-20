Beginners Guide to Journaling : Learn to Journal

Session Three: Habit Trackers and Getting Artsy

Do you want to organize your thoughts and time in a fun and creative way? If so, you will love our Learn to Journal program. This will be a 4 week course where we will work on different layouts and art projects. Supplies will be provided, but if you already journal, feel free to bring your favorite items for us to be inspired by.

Session three: We will learn how to make habit trackers and create art pages by using color and texture. Session three will meet in Nonfiction from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.