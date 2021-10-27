Beginners Guide to Journaling: Learn to Journal

Session Four: Collage Making and Putting it All Together

Do you want to organize your thoughts and time in a fun and creative way? If so, you will love our Learn to Journal program. This will be a 4 week course where we will work on different layouts and art projects. Supplies will be provided, but if you already journal, feel free to bring your favorite items for us to be inspired by. Session four: Collage making and Putting it All Together will focus on making a collage for your journal and putting all our lessons together.

Session four will meet in Nonfiction from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.