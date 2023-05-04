Beyond Words Book Club: The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell by Robert Dugoni

Delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others.

The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell is a sensitive coming-of-age story about a boy born with ocular albinism—red pupils—who is tormented by his classmates and grows up to become an ophthalmologist. Register to attend virtually by visiting hooverlibrary.org. Registration is not required to attend in person.

LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2