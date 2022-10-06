Beyond Words Book Club: The Vanishing Half by Brit Benne

Delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others. The Vignes twin sisters will always be identical. But after growing up together in a small, southern black community and running away at age sixteen, it's not just the shape of their daily lives that is different as adults, it's everything: their families, their communities, their racial identities. Many years later, one sister lives with her black daughter in the same southern town she once tried to escape. The other secretly passes for white, and her white husband knows nothing of her past. Register to attend virtually, or click here to join on the day of the event: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85809872563?pwd=R3luS1k2LzJFNXV5aU1VaFRSNUJqQT09#success Registration is not required to attend in person. Call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATIONS: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2