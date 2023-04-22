Bike Class @ Lee Branch

The Birmingham Bike Club teaches you how to change a flat tire and fix a broken chain on your bicycle.

Bring your bike and your family to learn together. Work with teams of experienced cyclists to help you know what to do when your ride won’t roll.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800.

LOCATION: East 59 Lee Branch (Parking Lot)

701 Doug Baker Blvd

Hoover, AL 35242