The 1st annual BirmingFAM festival will be a two-day community festival on April 10 & 11, 2021 hosted by TrimTab Brewing Co. $10 from every purchase will be donated to Pay It Forward Alabama, a recently formed initiative aimed at raising and delivering funds to local Alabama organizations most in need.

BirmingFAM Fest is going to be a celebration of the Birmingham community with local food, local merchants, live music, yard games, beer garden, morning yoga and much more! 2020 has been a tough year, but it has certainly taught us the value of friends and neighbors. It is our goal to celebrate our community… and have some fun while we’re at it!