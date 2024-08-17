When: Saturday, August 17, 2024 | 10 AM - 2 PM

Where: BJCC East Ballroom

Cost: Free to Attend with Registration

Registration Link: https://babypalooza.com/event/babypalooza-babyexpo-birmingham/

New and expectant parents don't miss the 2024 Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo. It’s a free day of fun and information to connect you with essential resources, education, and community support. The Super Bowl of baby expos!

Here's why you'll love it:

Get the 411 on Baby and You: From car seat safety, baby registry must-haves, infant nutrition, breastfeeding and postpartum care, our expert-led BabypaloozaU seminars will help equip you for parenthood.

Build Your Village: Connect with local pediatricians, preschools, baby and maternity photographers, and more. Babypalooza is hyper local. It's all about creating your support and resource network close to home.

Big Baby Gear Brands: Touch, feel, and see, and WIN the latest baby gear in action. The experts from Chicco will be there to help you find the best stroller and car seat for your needs.

Citywide Baby Shower: Fun and games and a chance to win amazing prizes. It's a party, and you're the guest of honor!

Make Your Own Swag Bag: Walk away with a swag bag filled to the brim. It's just our way of saying, "Welcome to motherhood!"

Fun Zones: Snap some memories at our selfie photo booth or join the mommy mingle. There's something for everyone.

Bring your friends and family along for a day of learning, connection, and fun. Let's celebrate motherhood, knowledge, and the joy of parenting together. See you there! 💖

The Birmingham Babypalooza Baby expo is brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Alabama Public Health, and CollegeCounts Alabama’s 529 Fund.

Get your FREE ticket at https://babypalooza.com/event/babypalooza-babyexpo-birmingham/