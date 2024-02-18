Birmingham Boys Choir Collaborative Concert with the Alumni Choir

The Birmingham Boys Choir will join with its very own Alumni Choir on Sunday, February 18th, 2:30 PM, at Saint Mark the Evangelist Church, 7340 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL 35242 . This concert has a patriotic theme and will feature Randall Thompson’s “Testament of Freedom”: a setting of Thomas Jefferson’s writings at the time of the founding of our nation.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.birminghamboyschoir.org/performances. Children 10 and under are free!

The Birmingham Boys Choir, founded in 1973, is a non-profit, civic organization built to allow talented boys in the greater Birmingham area an opportunity to develop their musical gifts in an area of concentrated study. What started as a relatively informal group of around 26 boys has grown to more than 150 members from all areas of Birmingham. The Birmingham Boys Choir is led by Music Directors Susan and Ken Berg — who together have trained boys ages 8 to 18 for the past 46 years. In addition to local performances, the BBC offers summer camps and tours in the United States and internationally.