Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 - Winter Edition

Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) 2023 - Winter Edition, presented by Spire, returns Thursday, Jan. 26 to Saturday, Feb. 4! From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy two, three and/or four-course special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person at approximately 40 restaurants.

Whether you’re trying something new or enjoying a longtime favorite, BRW makes it easy and affordable for everyone to get a taste of Birmingham’s acclaimed culinary and beverage community for 10 days. Keeping bellies full, hearts happy and restaurants cookin’ is something everyone can contribute toward during BRW! Current participants include Aww Shucks, Bayleaf Modern Indian Cuisine and Bar, Blueroot, Dread River Distilling Co., Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen, Fat Charles BBQ, Filter Coffee Parlor, Galley & Garden, Michael’s Restaurant, Nawlins Style PoBoys, Parkside on Fifth, Rojo, Roots & Revelry, Rusty’s BBQ, Sabor Latino, Slice Pizza & Brew (Lakeview and Vestavia), Sol y Luna, Tasty Town, Terrific Treatz, The Gardens Cafe by Kathy G, The Yard at The Elyton, Trvl Love Koffee and Vino, with more to come soon.

Not only do you have the opportunity to find your new favorite local spot during BRW, but you also have a few special events to explore and get your fill of gourmet foods, craft cocktails and beer and wine pairings!

Kick off BRW and get a sneak peek into all the deliciousness at the Preview Party Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces (20 32nd St. N., Birmingham, AL 35222). 10 BRW restaurants will serve a signature bite to be enjoyed alongside drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Stella Artois with Adams Beverages, United Johnson Brothers of Alabama and Coca-Cola United. Come kick off the start of BRW with us!

Get schooled on wine and food pairings at Wineology, BRW’s signature wine flight tasting event, taking place Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Avenue D (2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, AL 35233), Birmingham’s newest venue! Wineology will feature wine provided by United-Johnson Brothers and delicious hors d’oeuvres from Sysco Foods. Admission to the event gets you five wine tastings with five hor d'oeuvres and your choice of a full glass of wine.

Tickets to Preview Party and Wineology are $25 per person. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at each event for $30. Get your tickets now before they sell out at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events/!

From Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, join us for our NEW Food Truck Pop-Up Park, which will provide a central spot for BRW participating food trucks to offer meals to the public, located downtown at 32nd Street South and 6th Avenue South, convenient to the business and residential districts of Southside/Highlands, Lakeview, Forest Park and Avondale.

During each edition, BRW helps connect the community to local restaurants, but in addition to benefiting Birmingham’s restaurant community, BRW gives back to a food-based nonprofit. Over the past 14 years, Restaurant Week has donated over $100,000 to local nonprofits and community organizations like FeedBHM, Manna Ministries and Firehouse Ministries.

Along with Spire, gracious sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Sysco Foods, Stella Artois with Adams Beverages, United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama, the Birmingham City Council, Croux, Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, Sloss Furnaces, Avenue D and ExcursionsGo. BRW media sponsors include Fox 6 WBRC, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Bham Now.

Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!