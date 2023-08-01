Birmingham Restaurant Week’s Wineology

Get schooled on wine and food pairings at Birmingham Restaurant Week's (BRW) Wineology event! Wineology is a wine flight tasting event featuring wine provided by United Johnson Brothers of Alabama and delicious hors d’oeuvres from Sysco Foods. This is a must-attend event on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Urban Parc (1006 20th St. S., Birmingham, AL 35205), one of Birmingham’s newest venues! This modern event space not only includes a rooftop and flower bar, but also has an arcade with vintage games to enjoy right in the heart of Five Points South. Attendees will sample five wines with five food pairings and can choose one full complimentary glass of wine. Sysco’s Culinary Specialist Lindsay Noto King and Urban Parc Executive Chef Paire Cobb will collaborate on the menu, featuring hors d'oeuvres showcasing Urban Parc’s menu along with some special surprises. Complimentary valet parking will be provided by Parking Professionals.

Tickets are $30 each in advance. This event will sell out, so get your tickets ASAP! Purchase tickets at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 - Summer Edition presented by Spire will take place Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 29. Participating restaurants will offer special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, offering 2, 3 and 4-course meals. Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!