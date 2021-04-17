Birmingham Street Clean
to
Springville High School 8295 U South Highway 11 , Birmingham, Alabama
Join Black Warrior Riverkeeper for a day of service!
Safety: This event will take place along the roadside in an area without sidewalks, so please only sign up if you feel comfortable with this.
What we encourage volunteers to wear/bring:
1. Comfortable clothing that you do not mind getting a little wet or dirty (preferably long pants)
2. Your protective mask
3. Closed-toed shoes
What we will provide:
1. Garbage bags
2. Gloves/Litter Pickers
**Event organizers have taken extra steps this year to be COVID conscious and to protect our participants during this outdoor event. Therefore, masks are required during this event.
**Child/Youth Participation: Youth between the ages of 10 (minimum age) and 14 must have a parent/guardian onsite under their supervision. We can\’t allow youth to be dropped off. While a cleanup is not normally dangerous, it can be to an unattended child.