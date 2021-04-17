Birmingham Street Clean

Join Black Warrior Riverkeeper for a day of service!

Safety: This event will take place along the roadside in an area without sidewalks, so please only sign up if you feel comfortable with this.

What we encourage volunteers to wear/bring:

1. Comfortable clothing that you do not mind getting a little wet or dirty (preferably long pants)

2. Your protective mask

3. Closed-toed shoes

What we will provide:

1. Garbage bags

2. Gloves/Litter Pickers

**Event organizers have taken extra steps this year to be COVID conscious and to protect our participants during this outdoor event. Therefore, masks are required during this event.

**Child/Youth Participation: Youth between the ages of 10 (minimum age) and 14 must have a parent/guardian onsite under their supervision. We can\’t allow youth to be dropped off. While a cleanup is not normally dangerous, it can be to an unattended child.