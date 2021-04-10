Birmingham Walking Tour Series: Center Street

Created in partnership with longtime residents of Center Street, this tour focuses on Civil Rights history. The area became known as “Dynamite Hill” because so many bombs were placed here to try to scare Civil Rights leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Learn about the important work of those in this neighborhood, the effects of red-lining, and the conditions that changed both the neighborhood and the future of Birmingham. Officially designated a part of the Civil Rights Trail, the tour will illuminate a significant time and place in Birmingham’s history.

The Saturday tour begins at 9:00 a.m. Registration is $25 for Vulcan Park and Museum members and $40 for non-members. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.

Special thanks to our sponsors, The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Spire and Protective Life Corporation for making this event possible.

