Birmingham Walking Tour Series: Historic Retail/Theatre District

Since the 1890’s this area has been the hub for business and theatre in the city, at one time known as “Birmingham’s Broadway” and home to more than 70 theatres and playhouses in its history.

The Saturday tour begins at 9:00 a.m. Registration is $25 for Vulcan Park and Museum members and $40 for non-members. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.

Huge thanks to the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Spire and Protective Life Corporation for making this event possible.

