Board Game Test Group
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Workshop ideas and playtest with enthusiasts!
If you are a hopeful board game designer looking to workshop ideas or have a prototype you'd like to playtest, then join us on select Thursday nights. This meetup is also a great opportunity to network with other like-minded individuals in the board game community. No registration required.
Location: Plaza
