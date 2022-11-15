Book Launch Party: "Cook With Love" by Tammy Parr Heinss

Urban Home Market 1001 Doug Baker Blv., Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Tammy Heinss' hardbound, 260-page cookbook "Cook With Love" will have a launch party at Urban Home Market on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6-7:30 a.m.

The title is after Heinss' mother's inscription in her first cookbook.

The cookbook is a collection of memories and food that Heinss gathered into one spot at the request of her grown daughters.

