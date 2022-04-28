Book Page Art Craft @ Lee Branch

Join us at East 59 at Lee Branch as we use old book pages to create beautiful Spring leaves in making an art piece worthy of your mantel! This will be a fun, interactive craft event, so register today! Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: East 59 - Lee Branch 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103 Hoover, AL 35242