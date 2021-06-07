Bookmark Contest: Create a bookmark based on the summer reading theme, “Tails and Tales"
June 7-July 16: Bookmark Contest: Create a bookmark based on the summer reading theme, “Tails and Tales.” Submit a design by Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. One winner from each age group will be chosen. Full details and entry forms will be available on the library’s website starting June 7.
