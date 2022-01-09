Books and Blitzes: Fantasy Football Finale
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Celebrate the first season of HPL's Fantasy Football League! Join us in the Fitzgerald and Shakespeare rooms as we celebrate the first ever HPL Fantasy Football League and recognize participants in the league with awards. Share stories from the season, tasty tailgate snacks, and watch a little NFL Sunday football! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.
