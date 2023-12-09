Boston Tea Party

All ages family program. Registration required. Please register all members of your party attending: https://northshelby.librarycalendar.com/event/boston-tea-party-8007

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, the Oak Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Cahaba Coosa Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and North Shelby Library present a patriotic tea party for patrons! Enjoy drinks and treats as a family, a patriotic craft for children, and a photo opportunity with George Washington and other historical guests!

