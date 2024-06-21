Bridgerton Ball

You are cordially invited to a Regency-era ball.

Celebrate "Polin" and the long-awaited release of the 3rd season of Bridgerton as we transform the Library Plaza into a ballroom. Learn an English country dance, enjoy light refreshments and discuss the latest on dit with friends. Costumes encouraged.

Your hosts and hostesses kindly ask that you réspondez s'il vous plaît by registering for the event. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Plaza