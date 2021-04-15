Cahaba Chess Night

Join us for a night of beer and chess at Cahaba Brewing Company. This is a ‘donate to play’ event with all proceeds benefiting free chess lessons for kids throughout the Birmingham community.

New to chess? No problem! We’ll have Chessmaster David Harris** on-site to show you all the in’s and out’s of the game.

Chess master? All skill levels are welcome! Come through for a casual and friendly game.

Chess sets will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own.

And we’ll have $4 cocktail specials every Thursday night!

**David Harris, Certified US Chess Coach Level II District Leader

David taught chess at Woodlawn High School, Willowwood Recreational Center, and the Eastlake Library. He’s very passionate about the advantages chess can provide such as teaching problem-solving, conflict resolution, and strategic thinking. Through teaching chess, he’s has helped many young people to excel in math and give them the ability to develop great concentration skills prompting them to excel in their academic studies.