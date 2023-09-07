Caregiver Support Group

× Expand Photo courtesy of Asbury United Methodist Church. Book cover of “Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s: Principles of Caregiving That Kept Me Upright” by Renée Harmon, MD.

Caring for someone with memory loss due to dementia, Alzheimer’s, or stroke?

Find comfort among a community of friends the first and third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. in Room 129.

This fall, join us for an informative and interactive series of presentations given by Renée Harmon, MD, author of “Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s: Principles of Caregiving That Kept Me Upright.” Through engaging stories and lectures, you will gain knowledge, understanding, and a deeper compassion for persons living with all forms of dementia.

The series is intended for persons who are currently caregivers as well as for those who want to learn how to best support these families.

No registration required.

Schedule: