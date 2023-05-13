CASA Superhero 5K and Fun Run

CASA of Shelby County is hosting the First Annual Superhero 5K and Fun Run. The event is May 13th at Pelham City Park. Dress up as your favorite Superhero or invent a new one and show us your super speed!

More than 14,000 of Alabama's most vulnerable children are attending court hearings, adjusting to new homes, and navigating the child welfare system every day. CASA volunteers are trained to advocate for the best interests of these children. Our goal is to provide a dedicated CASA volunteer for every abused and neglected child to give them a voice and help them thrive in a safe and loving home. With your support, Together We will achieve that goal.

The cost to participate in the 5K is $35 and the Fun Run is $25. There will be prizes awarded for several categories. Registration is available up to the day of the race.

For more information or to register, go to rugnsignup.com/race/al/pelham/CASAsuperhero5Kfunrunshelbyco or contact Cathy Rutledge at cathycasashelby@gmail.com