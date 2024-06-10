Chair Yoga

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Learn the basics of chair yoga with Frannie James.

Perfect for those who have mobility or balance issues, chair yoga allows you to stay seated while practicing yoga-focused poses. Get a glimpse of what you might encounter as a regular student and see if this more accessible version of yoga is right for you. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Find out more about instructor Frannie James at http://franniejamesyoga.com.

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

