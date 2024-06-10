Learn the basics of chair yoga with Frannie James.

Perfect for those who have mobility or balance issues, chair yoga allows you to stay seated while practicing yoga-focused poses. Get a glimpse of what you might encounter as a regular student and see if this more accessible version of yoga is right for you. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Find out more about instructor Frannie James at http://franniejamesyoga.com.

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms