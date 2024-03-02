Chalkboard Lettering

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Learn layout and design, lettering styles, best materials and color.

This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild (BCG) and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free.

The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend. Annual dues are $25. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7888 for more information.

Must be 18 yrs or older to attend all calligraphy classes.

Birmingham Calligraphy Guild

Location: Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
2054447888
to
Google Calendar - Chalkboard Lettering - 2024-03-02 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chalkboard Lettering - 2024-03-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chalkboard Lettering - 2024-03-02 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chalkboard Lettering - 2024-03-02 12:00:00 ical