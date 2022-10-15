The 2nd annual Chelsea Village Fall Festival hosted by Eyes on Chelsea and Sara Beth's Gymnasts brings together families and local small businesses for a day of fun. You'll enjoy shopping a variety of businesses and non-profits, live music, food trucks, trick-or-treating, balloon animals, face painting, kid rides, painting pumpkins, drawings and raffles for prizes, games, and more. Bring the kids in costume, come with friends, grab lunch and treats, shop, paint, and enjoy all the festivities this fall festival brings you. Check out our Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/418971789740294. This special event is a great place for holiday shopping and making memories with family and friends all while supporting the local small businesses that make up the heart of our community.