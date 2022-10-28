Coffee Concert: Beethoven's Third Symphony: Eroica

Explore the revolutionary and stirring Eroica (Heroic) Symphony by Ludwig van Beethoven. Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Coffee Concerts. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup October 21-28 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information. Tickets made available through a partnership with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Program to Include: Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall