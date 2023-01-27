Coffee Concert: Grieg’s Piano Concerto with Joyce Yang
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
Joyce Yang, “an astonishing virtuoso with tremendous suggestive power and imagination,” returns to the stage to perform Edvard Greig’s masterful Piano Concerto. The ASO will also perform Schumann’s Overture from Genoveva.
Info
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment, Music