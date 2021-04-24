Coffee Shoppe at Vino Grand Opening

Coffee Shoppe at Vino is Birmingham’s newest specialty coffee shop offering coffee, smoothies, tea, small breakfast bites, protein bars, parfaits, paninis and sweet treats. Located in English Village at 1930 Cahaba Road, Coffee Shoppe at Vino will host its grand opening event Saturday, April 24 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony to take place at 11 a.m. Guests are invited to join Coffee Shoppe at Vino for this celebration and to enjoy the new cafe as well as its brunch offering, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend and help celebrate Coffee Shoppe at Vino’s official grand opening! Social distancing protocols will be followed, and masks will be required when standing.

Coffee Shoppe at Vino’s regular operating hours will be 6 to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday with brunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Brunch will be served with a separate menu of breakfast options.

Coffee Shoppe at Vino will place an emphasis on healthy food and will provide non-GMO and certified organic and environmental products that have little to no negative impact on the environment. Amavida Coffee Roasters, an earth-friendly coffee company based in Florida, will be the shop’s specialty coffee supplier with Rishi Tea & Botanicals as its tea provider. Rishi is an independently owned, direct trade importer of premium organic teas and botanicals from gardens across the world.

Coffee Shoppe at Vino will feature daily menu changes reflecting special events within the space, including themed days and more - offering discounted or free coffee, tea or sweet treats. The shop will also serve as a location to order and pick up cakes and other treats from contracted bakers.

Independent yoga instructors will hold classes on the patio during Coffee Shoppe at Vino’s operating hours, allowing guests the opportunity to participate in yoga classes. The shop will also be equipped with WiFi to allow patrons to utilize the space for work purposes. The patio will have high-powered heaters, allowing for patio dining on cold mornings. Pets are welcomed on the outdoor patio.

For more information on Coffee Shoppe at Vino, visit coffeeshoppevino.com or call 205.225.1079.