OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents From College Recruits to Pro Players with Chase Goodbread. As a Tuscaloosa, Chase Goodbread lives in what one article described as the "hotbed" of college players, which serves him well as he covers college football and its top NFL prospects. Join Chase as he talks about how he came to this profession, his experiences and the process. Zoom session is free, but pre-registration is required. Call 205-348-6482 to register and see olli.ua.edu for complete OLLI course listings.