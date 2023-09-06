Community Grief Support's Healing Hearts
Asbury United Methodist Church 6690 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
If you or a loved one has recently lost their spouse, Asbury offers a spousal-loss support group called “Healing Hearts.”
The group is facilitated by Asbury Member Sunny Gilliam, working with Community Grief Support.
A new class begins this fall on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Register at asburybham.org/care.
