Denim Heart Keychain at East 59 Cafe Lee Branch

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

by

Stitch a heart shaped fabric keychain to give as a gift or keep for yourself! Join us at the East 59 Cafe - Lee Branch to make a heart shaped fabric keychain. All supplies provided. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: East 59 Meeting Room

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - Denim Heart Keychain at East 59 Cafe Lee Branch - 2022-01-27 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Denim Heart Keychain at East 59 Cafe Lee Branch - 2022-01-27 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Denim Heart Keychain at East 59 Cafe Lee Branch - 2022-01-27 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Denim Heart Keychain at East 59 Cafe Lee Branch - 2022-01-27 10:30:00 ical