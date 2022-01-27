Denim Heart Keychain at East 59 Cafe Lee Branch
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Stitch a heart shaped fabric keychain to give as a gift or keep for yourself! Join us at the East 59 Cafe - Lee Branch to make a heart shaped fabric keychain. All supplies provided. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: East 59 Meeting Room
