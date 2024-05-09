Ladies get ready for a day of fabulous fun all to benefit our furry friends! Best Friends of Shelby Humane and The Animal League of Birmingham have teamed up to create the fundraising event of the season. Don’t miss your chance to shout “Bingo” and snag a beautiful bag or other luxurious prize at Designer Bag Bingo on Thursday, May 9th at The Club with doors opening at 11:00am. The always entertaining Adam Schwartz of It’s a Southern Thing will be the master of ceremonies and calling Bingo with the lovely Lynden Blake of WBRC! Tasty cocktails will be available and a delectable lunch will be served while enjoying some smooth sounds. There will be an exclusive group of Pop-Up shops to satisfy your shopping desires of course and some exciting live auction packages by Christie King of CKing Benefit Auctions that will set the stage for a memorable affair. A perfect occasion to grab your Gal Pals, best friend, relative or treat your Mother, Grandmother, Aunt or daughter to a special day! All money raised will support homeless animals in Jefferson and Shelby Counties. Questions? Call 205-567-0498.

Tickets may be purchased at: www.Designerbagbingo.net There are no day of sales. Single tickets available or reserve a table of 8. Tickets include lunch and 1 Bingo card. Extra Bingo cards can be purchased at the event. Don’t delay…we have sold out the past 2 years.