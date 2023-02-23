Disability Rights & Resources Presents “An Evening With Josh Blue”

Disability Rights & Resources (DRR) is pleased to announce, “An Evening With Josh Blue” at the Red Mountain Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.! DRR is bringing Blue’s side-splitting comedy tour, “AS NOT SEEN ON TV” to Birmingham and wants you to join in and laugh until you cry! There will be live music in the lobby, drinks and hors d’oeuvres during the reception at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. You can also purchase items from the silent auction before the show. Proceeds from the Josh Blue show will help DRR establish the organization’s first fully equipped ADA resource center, The Next Step Resource Center.

As seen on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Last Comic Standing in 2006 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Josh embodies DRR’s mission and is an outstanding example of what the organization wants each and every person with disabilities to be—empowered and involved. Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic; he’s a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy. He does more than 200 shows every year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution, and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.

Although his tour will continue to another city after the evening, the financial impact of his stop in Birmingham will leave a lasting impression on those who will benefit from an Evening with Josh Blue. With the funds, DRR plans to build The Next Step Resource Center in Birmingham.

The purpose of The Next Step Resource Center is to show the capabilities of a home that supports independent living. It will fall in line with the mission of DRR, and the universal design focuses on making the house safe and accessible for everyone, regardless of age, physical ability, or stature. Each room will have accessible features to make independent living more equitable, flexible and intuitive, promoting a lifestyle of hope and freedom within one’s home.

To buy tickets to An Evening with Josh Blue, please visit https://www.drradvocates.org/josh-blue-live-at-red-mountain-theatre/. For more about Josh Blue, visit https://www.joshblue.com/. For additional details about DRR, please visit https://www.drradvocates.org/.